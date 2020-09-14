Bus priority lane re-implemented from today

-

The bus priority lane rule, introduced with the aim of easing the traffic congestion in Colombo and suburbs, will come into effect once again, from today (14).

SSP Indika Hapugoda, Director of Traffic Control and Road Safety Division of Sri Lanka Police, stated that this will be in effect on four major routes in Colombo.

Accordingly, all police officers have been instructed to take legal action against drivers who do not follow the priority lane rule.

Police officers were observed, this morning, stationed along lane markers to make sure the guidelines are followed by motorists. Further, some officers were seen displaying banners with slogans reminding motorists to follow the lane rules.