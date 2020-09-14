Drug addict arrested with heroin at Panaluwa

-

An individual has been arrested at the Sampath Mawatha area in Panaluwa, Meegoda, with 05 grams of heroin.

The suspect has been arrested at his residence in a raid carried out by Meegoda Police last evening (13).

The arrestee is a 38-year-old male addicted to the use of drugs, according to the Police.

It has been further revealed that he had smuggled in drugs to an inmate named ‘Sampath’ who is currently held in the Magazine Prison.

The suspect will be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (14).

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old male has been arrested at the Magazine road in Borella with 02 grams and 270 milligrams of heroin.