Nine more patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital after recovering and testing negative for the virus.

Two Sri Lankans and one foreign national receiving treatment from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda and 06 patients from the Iranawila Hospital have been discharged, as per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Accordingly this brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 3,005.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated at hospitals has dropped to 217.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country stands at 3,234.

Sri Lanka has witness 12 deaths from the virus so far.