12 new High Court Judges appointed - President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over letters of appointment to 12 new High Court judges at the Presidential Secretariat today (14). List of newly appointed High Court Justices: Name of Judge Position previously held W. A. Perera District Judge C. Meegoda District Judge A. I. K. Ranaweera District Judge K. S. L. Jayaratne Chief Magistrate R. S. A. Dissanayake Magistrate W. M. M. Thalgodapitiya District Judge T. W. W. M. R. C.P. Kumari Dela District Judge H. S. Ponnamperuma District Judge S. I. Kalingawansa Additional District Judge D. A. R. Pathirana Magistrate N. T. Wickremasekara Senior State Counsel A. G. U. S. N. K. Seneviratne Senior State Counsel

