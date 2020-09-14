12 new High Court Judges appointed
September 14, 2020 02:35 pm
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over letters of appointment to 12 new High Court judges at the Presidential Secretariat today (14).
List of newly appointed High Court Justices:
|Name of Judge
|Position previously held
|W. A. Perera
|District Judge
|C. Meegoda
|District Judge
|A. I. K. Ranaweera
|District Judge
|K. S. L. Jayaratne
|Chief Magistrate
|R. S. A. Dissanayake
|Magistrate
|W. M. M. Thalgodapitiya
|District Judge
|T. W. W. M. R. C.P. Kumari Dela
|District Judge
|H. S. Ponnamperuma
|District Judge
|S. I. Kalingawansa
|Additional District Judge
|D. A. R. Pathirana
|Magistrate
|N. T. Wickremasekara
|Senior State Counsel
|A. G. U. S. N. K. Seneviratne
|Senior State Counsel