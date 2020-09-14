Army Kamal arrested in Welipenna

September 14, 2020   03:09 pm

Kamal Arunashantha alias ‘Army Kamal’, who has been charged with various crimes, has been arrested by the Welipenna Police.

The arrest has been made yesterday (13) at the Henpita area in Welipenna, based on a tip-off received by the Police Special Investigation Unit.

Reportedly, he had been using heroin with his son at the time of arrest.

However, the son had managed to flee and evade arrest and ‘Army Kamal’ has been taken into police custody.

Police has recovered 10 grams of heroin, 02 Army uniforms, and 04 mobile phones found on the suspect.

