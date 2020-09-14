-

The person who passed away at the Chilaw Hospital earlier this evening (14) has been identified to have been infected with COVID-19, confirmed the Department of Government Information.

The deceased is a 60-year-old seaman who had been undergoing quarantine after returning from abroad, according to Dr. Sudath Samaraweera of the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

He had arrived in Sri Lanka from Bahrain on the 02nd of September; however, he had not been identified as COVID-19 patient at the point of arrival.

On 09th of September, he had been admitted to the Chilaw Hospital over an illness. According to the Government Information Department the nearest cause of death is considered to be a heart attack.

This is the thirteenth death reported in Sri Lanka from the coronavirus pandemic, the According to the Government Information Department said.

Sri Lanka has, so far, reported a total of 3,234 COVID-19 infections within the country. Among them, 3,005 have completely recovered from the infection.

As per the Epidemiology Unit, 217 active cases are currently under medical attention at selected hospitals across the country.