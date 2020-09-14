Suspect held in police cell commits suicide

-

A suspect arrested by the Kalutara North Police has allegedly committed suicide inside the police cell he was being held.

He had been arrested over a drug-related charge, according to the Police.

The deceased is a 32-year-old father of two from the Uggalbada area in Kalutara.

Reportedly, the suspect had used a tape of cloth from the mat provided to him in the police cell to commit suicide.

The magistrate’s inquest had been carried last morning (13), shortly after the incident.

According to the Police he had been a drug addict with 14 cases at the High Court over 04 burglaries, a robbery and 09 drug-related offenses.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570