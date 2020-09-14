International Space Station to be visible in Sri Lanka

-

NASA’s International Space Station will be visible to the naked eye above Sri Lanka this evening (14).

Reportedly, it will be visible to the country at 6:44 pm local time if there is a cloudless sky.

According to NASA, its International Space Station, is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up.

Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and traveling thousands of miles an hour faster, NASA says.

Italian astronaut Ignazio Magnani has posted the following message on Twitter regarding the phenomena: