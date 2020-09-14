International Space Station to be visible in Sri Lanka

International Space Station to be visible in Sri Lanka

September 14, 2020   06:00 pm

-

NASA’s International Space Station will be visible to the naked eye above Sri Lanka this evening (14).

Reportedly, it will be visible to the country at 6:44 pm local time if there is a cloudless sky.

According to NASA, its International Space Station, is the third brightest object in the sky and easy to spot if you know when to look up.

Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and traveling thousands of miles an hour faster, NASA says.

Italian astronaut Ignazio Magnani has posted the following message on Twitter regarding the phenomena:

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories