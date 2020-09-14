Ruwan Wijewardene elected UNP Deputy Leader

-

Former MP Ruwan Wijewardene has been elected as the Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP).

He was reportedly elected to the position following a secret ballot held during the UNP’s Working Committee meeting today (14).

Former Minister and UNP Vice Leader Ravi Karunanayake had also contested for the position.

Former State Minister Ruwan Wijewardene had obtained 28 votes while Karunanayake had received 10 votes.

Wijewardene had previously held the position of Deputy General Secretary in the UNP.

The position of UNP Deputy Leader was previously held by incumbent Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, who was stripped of the post after he became the leader of the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ (SJB).