19 new COVID-19 cases detected, tally moves to 3,253

-

Nineteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected within the day (14) so far while the total number of positive cases in the country soared to 3,253.

Among the latest cases one is an associate of the person who passed away while being infected with COVID-19 virus.

In addition, 06 recent arrivals from the United Arab Emirates, one each from Kuwait, Qatar, and Vietnam, 04 from Bahrain, and 05 Indian seamen have been tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly, the active cases under medical care at hospitals have moved up to 235.

The number of recoveries reported in the country stands at 3,005.

Sri Lanka witnessed its thirteenth death from the virus this morning as a 60 year old seaman who returned from Bahrain passed away at the Chilaw Hospital from a heart failure while having been infected with coronavirus.