19 new COVID-19 cases detected, tally moves to 3,253

19 new COVID-19 cases detected, tally moves to 3,253

September 14, 2020   07:24 pm

-

Nineteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected within the day (14) so far while the total number of positive cases in the country soared to 3,253.

Among the latest cases one is an associate of the person who passed away while being infected with COVID-19 virus.

In addition, 06 recent arrivals from the United Arab Emirates, one each from Kuwait, Qatar, and Vietnam, 04 from Bahrain, and 05 Indian seamen have been tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly, the active cases under medical care at hospitals have moved up to 235.

The number of recoveries reported in the country stands at 3,005.

Sri Lanka witnessed its thirteenth death from the virus this morning as a 60 year old seaman who returned from Bahrain passed away at the Chilaw Hospital from a heart failure while having been infected with coronavirus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories