Covid-19: nine new cases brings total to 3,262

September 14, 2020   10:15 pm

Nine more novel coronavirus cases have been identified increasing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country thus far to 3,262.

According to the Govt. Information Department, five passengers who arrived from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and another four arrivals from Bangladesh tested positive for Covid-19.

Accordingly, 28 new cases have been confirmed so far today (14).

244 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries in the country has climbed to 3,005.

