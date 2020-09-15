Committee on 20A to hand over recommendations today

September 15, 2020   08:48 am

The recommendations of the committee appointed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to study the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution are to be submitted today (15).

The relevant committee report will accordingly be handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It is slated to be tabled at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers scheduled for tomorrow (16), according to reports.

The committee, chaired by Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris, consists of 08 other members; Cabinet Ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Ali Sabry, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Wimal Weerawansa, and State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, S. Viyalendran as well as MPs Dilan Perera, and Premanath C. Dolawatte.

The committee, appointed on Sunday (13), has held discussions on the matter yesterday.

