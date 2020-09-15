-

The management of 32 private and State bank branches has been ordered to submit a detailed report to the court on the bank accounts of ten suspects including the relatives and girlfriend of slain gangster Eron Ranasinghe alias “SF Lokka”.

The order was delivered by Chief Magistrate and Additional District Judge Janaka Prasanna Samarasinghe taking into account the submissions presented by the Anuradhapura Police.

OIC of the prosecution unit of the Anuradhapura Police Headquarters, Inspector of Police (IP) H.M. Yasaratne, who submitted an additional report in this regard, told the court that police investigation teams have uncovered that “SF Lokka” had operated heroin and other narcotic drugs when he alive.

Accordingly, the court has called for a report on the bank accounts of his father R.A. Anura, his mother J. Elizabeth Rani, his brother R.A. Asitha Ranasinghe, his sister R.A. Anoja Ranasinghe and girlfriend Thilini Nadeesha Weerasinghe, his relatives Chethumali Chandrasiri, J.M. Manoj Rangana Amarasekara, M.A. Dhananjaya Mallawarachchi and D.H.W. Chaminda Kumara.

Notorious criminal gang member “SF Lokka” was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on the 5th of August near the railway crossing at Dahaiyagama in Anuradhapura.

The 33-year-old underworld figure had been wanted by police over various crimes and charges. He was also the main accused in the murder of nightclub owner Wasantha de Zoysa in 2015.