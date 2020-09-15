Rishad and Kiriella arrives at PCoI Police Unit

-

Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen has arrived at the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He had been issued summons to record a statement with regard to the attacks.

This is the second consecutive day Bathiudeen has appeared before the Commission as he arrived at the Police Unit last morning as well (14).

Meanwhile, Chief Opposition Whip MP Lakshman Kiriella, too, arrived at the Police Unit of the Commission.