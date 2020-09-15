Ready to take over party leadership by December - Ruwan

-

Deputy Leader of the United National Party Ruwan Wijewardena says that if the confidence of the Working Committee remains with him until December, he is ready to take over the leadership of the party.

He mentioned this to the media following a visit to the Gangarama Temple in Hunupitiya. Wijewardena obtained blessings at the temple after he was appointed the Deputy Leader of UNP yesterday (14).

At a secret ballot held during the UNP’s Working Committee meeting yesterday, former State Minister Ruwan Wijewardene obtained 28 votes against 10 of UNP Vice Leader Ravi Karunanayake to be elected as the new Deputy Leader of the party.

Speaking to the media, he said that he would have to make great sacrifices to make a difference for the party and that he would have to win back the confidence of the people of the country.

Stating that he expects to commence reformation of the party, Wijewardene said that he hopes to move forward by bringing together all the leaders of the party.

The new Deputy Leader further said that some members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya were still engaged in talks and that he is ready to move forward with them as they too loved the party.