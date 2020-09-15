Three-wheeler, motorcycles to only use bus lane from tomorrow

September 15, 2020   01:47 pm

Three-wheelers and motorcycles will be allowed to drive only on the bus priority lane starting from tomorrow (16), says Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.

Speaking to the media at Rajagiriya today (15), the Senior DIG noted that the decision was taken as three-wheeler drivers and motorcyclists frequently shift from one lane to another while driving creating traffic congestion.

He accordingly urged the three-wheelers, motorcycles as well as bicycles to use only the bus priority lane in order to make this experiment a success.

Slight delays may occur at bus stops, the Senior DIG noted, while appealing to them to be patient in this regard.

