Committee appointed on 20th amendment hands over report to PM

The committee appointed to study and review the draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution handed over its report to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees today (15).

The nine-member committee comprised of Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers and MPs is chaired by Minister of Education Professor G.L. Peiris.

The committee members briefed the Prime Minister on what needs to be added and amended, as identified by them during the review of the draft bill, the PM’s Office said.

PM Rajapaksa recently appointed the committee to study the proposed draft bill and make recommendations while its members had met yesterday (14).

The report is also expected to be tabled at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers scheduled for tomorrow (16).

The committee, chaired by Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris, also consists of Cabinet Ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Ali Sabry, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Wimal Weerawansa, and State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, S. Viyalendran as well as MPs Dilan Perera, and Premanath C. Dolawatte.