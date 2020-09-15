Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka climbs to 3,016

September 15, 2020   03:46 pm

Eleven more patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital after fully recovering. 

Six patients from the Welikanda Base Hospital, 03 patients from National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and 02 more from Iranawila Hospital have been discharged.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 3,016.

A total of 3,263 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the country thus far while 234 of them are currently being treated for the virus at hospitals. 

