The total number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country reached 3,265 as three more persons tested positive for the virus today (12).

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the latest cases include 01 arrival from Kuwait and 02 more from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,016 as 11 persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 236 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 13 deaths due to the virus outbreak.