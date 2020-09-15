Six more arrivals test positive for COVID-19

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country reached 3,271 as six more arrivals tested positive for the virus today (15).

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,016 as 11 persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 242 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 13 deaths due to the virus outbreak.