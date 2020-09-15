Natl. Security flaws exposed at PCoI on Easter attacks

-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) investigating the Easter Sunday Attacks, heard evidence on Monday (14) from two former intelligence service chiefs – Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena and Retired DIG Sisira Mendis – who exposed a lack of responsibility and leadership in the country’s national security establishment.

During their individual testimonies, the subject of whose responsibility it was to take up the intelligence warning of an imminent attack and the intelligence coordination meetings chaired by the Defence Secretary were disputed by both parties.

It led to implications that the national security establishment was left without clear leadership.

Testifying before the PCoI on Easter Sunday terror attacks for the 5th day, the former National Intelligence Chief was questioned on the letter of forewarning which was sent by the Director of State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena.

In response, Mendis told the Commission that he had received the letter marked “Top Secret” in the morning on the 8th of April 2019 and that it noted a possible imminent attack by National Thowheed Jama’ath led by Zahran Hashim.

When the Additional Solicitor General asked the witness to divulge his religious faith, Mendis said he is a devout Buddhist and that his wife is a Roman Catholic.

Mendis was then questioned on the steps taken upon learning from the letter on the 8th of April that important churches could be targeted.