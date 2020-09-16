Three killed in lorry-three wheeler collision

September 16, 2020   09:32 am

Three individuals have been reported as killed in a motor accident at the Diwurumpitiya area on the Ratnapura-Avissawella main road.

Police stated that a lorry had collided with a three-wheeler traveling in the front towards Ratnapura, causing the accident.

The accident has occurred at around 3.30 am this morning.

The driver and two passengers of the three-wheeler had succumbed to their injuries upon admittance to the Avissawella Hospital.

The deceased are residents of the Avissawella area, aged 48,53, and 57 years.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Further investigations are carried out by the Avissawella Police.

