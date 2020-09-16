Motorists violating traffic lane law to be fined

-

Three-wheelers and motorcycles should only follow the bus priority lane from today (16), says SSP Indika Hapugoda, the Director of the Traffic Control and Road Safety Division of Sri Lanka Police.

He added that this move comes into effect as a solution to the traffic congestion caused by three-wheelers and motorcycles by shifting from one lane to another.

The drivers who violate the traffic lane law will be imposed a fine from Thursday (17), SSP Indika Hapugoda noted.