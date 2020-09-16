Sri Lanka hoping to enhance relations with Japan under newly elected PM
September 16, 2020 10:16 am
Sri Lanka is looking forward to working together with Japan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, says PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Taking to his official Twitter account this morning (16), PM Rajapaksa congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his new tenure.
A long-time aide of outgoing Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and Japan’s chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga won by a landslide on Monday to take over Liberal Democratic Party, foreign media reported.
He was elected as the new Prime Minister of Japan in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday.
Yoshihide Suga is however taking office at a critical time as Japan is hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and an economic slump. His formal appointment is scheduled to take place today.
Suga, who hails from a family of strawberry farmers in a rural area in Akita Prefecture, is said to be a self-made politician. He has pledged to serve the interests of ordinary people and rural communities.
Japan’s longest-serving Premier Abe announced his decision to step down from the position last month, citing health reasons.
I congratulate Hon. @sugawitter on been elected #PrimeMinister of #Japan with a landslide victory at the recently held elections. I look forward to working together with you to enhance our already existing ties & I wish you the best, on behalf of all #SriLankans for your tenure.— Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) September 16, 2020