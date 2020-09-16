-

Sri Lanka’s airports will not be re-opened until there is certification that health authorities have assured the health safety of Sri Lankan citizens, says Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga.

He states that there is a proper plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic within the country.

However, the airports will only be reopened once there is a 100 percent guarantee on the health safety of the 2 million population country and health authorities issue guidelines on the matter, said Ranatunga.

The Minister expressed these views to journalist at Gampaha area.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy is keeping a close watch on persons attempting to enter the country illegally from India, he added.