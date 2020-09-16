Shivajilingam to be produced before courts today

September 16, 2020   11:03 am

Former Northern Provincial Councillor M. K. Shivajilingam, who was arrested by the Kopay Police on Tuesday (15), will be produced before Jaffna Magistrate’s Court today.

He was placed under arrest on Tuesday morning while commemorating the 33rd death anniversary of former LTTE member Thileepan, who died during a hunger strike in 1987.

It is reported that the police had obtained a restraining order from the Jaffna Court to prevent the commemoration. However, the former parliamentarian had attended the event disregarding the court order.

The police media reported that another person was also taken into custody along with Shivajilingam.

