COVID-19: India crosses 5 million cases; last million came in 11 days

India has become the second country in the world after the US to record 5 million COVID-19 cases, with the last 1 million coming in a world record time of 11 days.

The grim milestone was reached on Wednesday after the federal Ministry of Health reported a single-day jump of 90,123 cases over the last 24 hours.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 82,066, the ministry said, after 1,290 people died from the disease in the last 24 hours.

India’s caseload is closing in on the US, which has reported more than 6.6 million cases, and with the outbreak still spreading is expected to surpass it within weeks.

India reported a record daily high of 97,570 cases on September 11 and has added more than one million cases this month alone.

Experts warned that India’s COVID-19 fatality rate could increase in coming weeks with lockdown restrictions relaxed except in high-risk areas.

But authorities ruled out imposing a second countrywide lockdown as recoveries were growing at more than 78 percent.

Low fatality rate

India’s COVID-19 fatality rate is 1.6 percent, much lower than 3 percent each in the United States and Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Dr Gagandeep Kang, an infectious diseases expert from Christian Medical College in Vellore in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, said the number of cases increasing in India was inevitable.

But the country still had the opportunity to try and restrict cases through a strategy of testing and isolating the affected places.

Kang said, “The goal was for India to do enough testing to bring down test positivity rate, or fraction of tests that test positive to less than 5 percent or even less than 1 percent.”

Most of India’s deaths are concentrated in its large cities - Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. But smaller urban centres in Maharashtra state like Nagpur or Jalgaon have also reported more than 1,000 deaths.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that only about 6 percent of the coronavirus patients in India were on oxygen - 0.31 percent on ventilators, 2.17 percent on intensive care unit beds with oxygen and 3.69 percent on oxygen beds.

Virus spreading across rural areas

Maharashtra with more than one million cases remains the worst affected state in India, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These states account for more than 60 percent of coronavirus cases in the country.

The Ministry of Health said 155 health workers, including 46 doctors, have died so far due to COVID-19.

India’s meagre health resources are poorly divided across the country. Nearly 600 million Indians live in rural areas, and with the virus spreading fast across India’s vast hinterlands, health experts worry that hospitals could be overwhelmed.

Nationwide, India is testing more than one million samples per day, exceeding the World Health Organization’s benchmark of 140 tests per million people. But many of these are antigen tests, which look for virus proteins and are faster but less accurate compared with RT-PCR, the gold standard for confirming the coronavirus by its genetic code.

With the economy contracting by a record 24 percent in the April-June quarter leaving millions jobless, the Indian government is continuing with relaxing lockdown restrictions that were imposed in late March. The government in May announced a $266bn stimulus package, but consumer demand and manufacturing are yet to recover.

A large number of offices, shops, businesses, liquor shops, bars and restaurants have reopened. Restricted domestic and international evacuation flights are being operated every day along with train services.

Schools and colleges will remain closed till September 30.

Source: Al Jazeera/Agencies