More COVID-19 recoveries bring total to 3,021

September 16, 2020   01:27 pm

Five more patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital after making complete recoveries. 

One patient from National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and 04 others from Welikanda Base Hospital were accordingly discharged.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 3,021.

A total of 3,271 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the country thus far while 237 of them are currently being treated for the virus at hospitals.

