CCTV: Couple identified as Registered Criminals rob Dematagoda jewelry store

CCTV footage of a recent theft at a gold jewelry store in Dematagoda has been released to the media.

The incident had taken place on August 11 when a couple carrying a young child had robbed several displays of gold jewelry from the store.

DIG in charge of Media, Public Relations and IT Range Lal Seneviratne said that the police had noted a couple linked to several robberies carried out in Colombo and suburban areas.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters today (16), the DIG said that the man and the woman in question are Registered Criminals in Colombo.

It has been revealed that the couple commits crimes in other areas under various aliases.

Further, it has been identified that the couple in question is the same couple in the CCTV of the Dematagoda jewelry theft.

The general public is requested to notify the police on any information regarding the duo, DIG Seneviratne said.

The male suspect has been identified as Imbulana Appuhamilage Sudharma Sandaruwan alias Asela Sandaruwan residing in No. 42, Near Halpe Temple, Mirigama. He is a Registered Criminal in Sri Lanka under number 126/2014, the DIG said.

The other suspect is Samarakoon Ralalage Dilhani Kumari residing in No 19/02, Kawawila Kumbura, Katana, Mirigama. She has been identified as a Registered Criminal under number 1146.