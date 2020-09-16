Navy foils smuggling attempt, recovers 818 kg of dried turmeric

-

Operations of Sri Lanka Navy have led to the seizure of an 818kg consignment of dried turmeric attempted to be smuggled into the island by sea, today 16th September 2020.

Two suspects have been apprehended by the Navy along with the turmeric, Sri Lanka Navy said.

During a special operation, the North Central Naval Command managed to nab 02 suspects who were attempting to smuggle nearly 510 kg of dried turmeric by a dinghy in the sea area north of Mannar.

The consignment had been stuffed in 12 gunny sacks when they were recovered by naval personnel.

Meanwhile, in another special operation conducted at Vankalai in Mannar, the Navy seized nearly 308 kg of dried turmeric contained in 05 delivery sacks, abandoned at the Vankalai beach.

The suspects held in connection to the racket were identified as residents of Palleimunai in Mannar, aged 26 and 37 year.

Subsequently, they have been handed over to the Public Health Inspector of Talaimannar for quarantine process.

Meanwhile, the seized consignments of dried turmeric have been disinfected to comply with COVID-19 guidelines stipulated by health authorities and will be handed over to the Jaffna Customs Office for onward investigation, said the Navy.