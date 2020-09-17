Windy and showery conditions to enhance from tomorrow

-

The Department of Meteorology says that windy condition over the island and the showery condition over the south-western parts is expected to enhance temporary to some extent from 18 to 21 September.

Showers will occur at times in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts while several spells of light showers may occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00pm.

Strong gusty winds about 50 kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar and the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times, the Met. Department said.