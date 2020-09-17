12-hour water cut in Colombo

September 17, 2020   10:04 am

The water supply for the Colombo 01 area will be disrupted today (September 17), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The water cut will be in effect for a period of 12 hours starting from 8.00 pm this evening.

Accordingly, the interruption to the water supply is scheduled to conclude at 8.00 am tomorrow (September 18) morning.

Meanwhile, the water supply to the Colombo 02, 03, 07, 08, 09, 10, and 11 areas will be under low pressure, the NWSDB said.

