14 foreign nationals arrested over online swindle worth Rs 60 mn

Fourteen foreign nationals have been arrested for allegedly swindling money online by claiming their victims have won foreign lotteries to receive valuable prizes.

The arrestees are nationals of Nigeria, China, and the Philippines, DIG in charge of Media, Public Relations and IT Range Lal Seneviratne said.

The DIG said that the Criminal Investigation Department has received 101 complaints regarding the scammers.

Reportedly, these foreign nationals have scammed over Rs 60 million in total.

Further investigations on the matter are currently underway.