14 foreign nationals arrested over online swindle worth Rs 60 mn

14 foreign nationals arrested over online swindle worth Rs 60 mn

September 17, 2020   10:40 am

-

Fourteen foreign nationals have been arrested for allegedly swindling money online by claiming their victims have won foreign lotteries to receive valuable prizes.

The arrestees are nationals of Nigeria, China, and the Philippines, DIG in charge of Media, Public Relations and IT Range Lal Seneviratne said.

The DIG said that the Criminal Investigation Department has received 101 complaints regarding the scammers.

Reportedly, these foreign nationals have scammed over Rs 60 million in total.

Further investigations on the matter are currently underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories