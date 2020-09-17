Four evading arrest over assault on police in Atalugama arrested

-

Four suspects who were evading arrest over the recent incident of assaulting police officers at Atalugama, have been taken into custody in Balangoda.

The arrests have been made today in the Kaltota area in Balangoda, stated Ada Derana reporter.

On September 09, five individuals including females were arrested over an assault on several police officers who had carried out a raid at a house in Marawa, Atalugama.

During the raid, which had been carried out based on a tip-off that a cannabis racket was operating from the said house, around eight occupants of the house including four women had obstructed the police officers from carrying out their duties.

They had also proceeded to assault the police officers while behaving aggressively.

Two Sub-Inspectors, a Woman Police Sergeant and a Woman Police Constable were reportedly injured in the attack.

The individuals arrested on Sep. 09 had been remanded until September 24 after being produced at court and the child taken into custody over the event has been put on probation.