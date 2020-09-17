Govt. Printer to print passports and govt. confidential documents

Govt. Printer to print passports and govt. confidential documents

The government has decided to print passports and confidential documents of the government through the Department of Government Printing.

It was noted at the meeting of Cabinet Ministers held yesterday (16) that passports and other government documents are currently printed by foreign printing companies.

However, printing such documents by the Government Press will retain the foreign exchange outflow within the country, it has been pointed out.

Accordingly, the Minister of Mass Media and Information presented the Cabinet with a proposal to purchase necessary machinery for this purpose.

The Cabinet of Ministers considered the proposal and decided to assign the Department Planning to conduct a detailed evaluation of the project.

