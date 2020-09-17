COVID-19: Two new cases bring total to 3,273

-

Two more novel coronavirus cases have been identified increasing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country thus far to 3,273.

According to the Government Information Department, a passenger who arrived from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and another from Qatar tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 218 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries in the country has climbed to 3,043.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.