The total number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country reached 3,276 as three more arrivals from foreign countries tested positive for the virus last night (17).

The new cases include 02 recent arrivals from Oman and another one from Madagascar.

The Department of Government Information said two other arrivals from the UAE and Qatar also tested positive for the virus.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,043 as 22 persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals yesterday, upon recovery.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 220 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 13 deaths due to the virus outbreak.