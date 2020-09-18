Naval, fishing communities urged not to venture into sea until next week

September 18, 2020   11:38 am

The Department of Meteorology has warned of a possible formation of a low-pressure area over the Northeast Bay of Bengal around the 20th of September.

Strong or gusty winds, heavy rainfall and rough or very rough seas can be expected over Central, Northeast and Eastern Bay of Bengal Sea areas (06N-16N, 83E-96E) during the next few days from today (18).

Navel and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the aforementioned deep sea of Bay of Bengal from 19th September until next Tuesday (22).

The Meteorology Department has urged those who are in deep-sea to reach safer area.

Naval and fishing communities have been requested to be vigilant in this regard.

