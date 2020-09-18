Warning issued for heavy rains in parts of Sri Lanka

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a warning for heavy rain in parts of the country for the next 24 hours.

Due to active South-west monsoon conditions across the island, showery condition over the south-western part of the island and in North-Western province is expected to be enhanced temporarily from today (18).

Heavy rainfalls of about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts, the department said.