Prepare for a development revolution backed by attitudinal change  President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stated that the country’s common problem is the unwillingness of the people to work and highlighted the slow-moving pace of action on the part of both the government and private sectors.

He has cited the state of stagnation seen in the construction work in Colombo and suburbs as an example, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

President Rajapaksa has instructed each on-going construction to be completed without delay and requested all the parties to prepare themselves for a development revolution, backed by an attitudinal change.

He made these comments during a discussion with the State Ministry of Rural Home Constructions and Building Material Industry Promotion to review its future activities at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (17).

The National Policy Framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” envisages in guaranteeing a “comfortable house for every family”. The need for a residence is faced by many and construction of a house on their own is difficult, the PMD’s statement read. President has emphasized the absolute necessity to meet the housing requirement of the people in urban, rural and estate sectors elevating their living standards.

State Minister Indika Anurudda, in response, has expressed that his ministry under the concept of “A House for You: A Future for the Country” has commenced building 14,022 residences at Grama Sevaka Division level for the families with a low income. It is expected to complete 70,100 houses thorough this project at the end of the coming 5 years.

State Minister added that to coincide with the World Habitat Day on the 5th of October, they have devised plans to commence the construction of 1,500 house units in Werellawatta, Mihindupura, Parangiyakumbura, Dahaiyyagama, Mattegoda Soizapura and Tangalle under “Multi-Facility Apartment Program”.

President Rajapaksa highlighted the importance of participation of the private and state sectors in all the constructions.

A long-term loan scheme with a repayment period of 30 years at 6.25% interest rate to purchase houses is to be introduced soon. “Steps will be taken to provide lands free of charge for the ministry to construct apartment complexes suitable for middle-income earners,” President has added.