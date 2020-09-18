Five test positive for COVID-19 as cases hit 3,281

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country reached 3,281 as five more arrivals from foreign countries tested positive for the virus this evening (18).

The new cases include four Sri Lankans who recently returned from Hong Kong, Liberia, Bahrain and Oman as well as an Indian national who arrived in the country, the Department of Government Information said.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,060 as 17 persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals upon recovery earlier today.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 208 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 13 deaths due to the virus outbreak.