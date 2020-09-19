Ranil, Anura, Mangala & Patali arrive at PCoI on political victimization

-

UPDATE: Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Minister Mangala Samaraweera, former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake have arrived atthe Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe incidents of political victimization at around at around 10.15 am today (19).



Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and several other politicians are slated to record statements with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the alleged incidents of political victimization this morning.

They will accordingly appear before the Presidential Commission at around 10.00 am today.

This is with regard to a complaint filed by former Director General of Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka.

The members of the “Anti-Corruption Committee”, set up with the approval of the Cabinet of the Yahapalana Government to look into corruption, Mangala Samaraweera, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Rauff Hakem, Sarath Fonseka, Malik Samarawickrema, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, R. Sampanthan and M.A. Sumanthiran are scheduled to appear before the panel.