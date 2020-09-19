Landslide early warning issued for parts of 4 districts
September 19, 2020 11:22 am
The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a Level 1 (Yellow) landslide early warning for parts of Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts.
The warning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75 mm, people living in following areas should be alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence if the rains continue.
Locations for Potential Risk:
Nuwara Eliya District:
Kotmale and Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kalutara District:
Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas
Kegalle District:
Deraniyagala,Yatiyanthota and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Ratnapura District:
Pelmadulla, Elapatha, Eheliyagoda, Ratnapura and Kuruwita Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas