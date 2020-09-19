Landslide early warning issued for parts of 4 districts - The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a Level 1 (Yellow) landslide early warning for parts of Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts. The warning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75 mm, people living in following areas should be alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence if the rains continue. Locations for Potential Risk: Nuwara Eliya District:

Kotmale and Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas Kalutara District:

Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas Kegalle District:

Deraniyagala,Yatiyanthota and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas Ratnapura District:

Pelmadulla, Elapatha, Eheliyagoda, Ratnapura and Kuruwita Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.