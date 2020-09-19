Ranil, Anura leave PCoI premises

-

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake have left the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the incidents of political victimization.

They arrived at the PCoI premises at around 10.15am this morning (19) to record a statement with regard to a complaint filed by former Director General of Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka.

Former Ministers Mangala Samaraweera and Patali Champika Ranawaka also arrived at the PCoI on political victimization to give evidence.

The members of the “Anti-Corruption Committee” which was set up with the approval of the Cabinet of the Yahapalana Government, Mangala Samaraweera, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Rauff Hakem, Sarath Fonseka, Malik Samarawickrema, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, R. Sampanthan and M.A. Sumanthiran had been called to appear before the PCoI on political victimization today.