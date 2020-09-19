Sri Lankas COVID-19 recoveries hike to 3,070

September 19, 2020   01:30 pm

Ten more individuals infected with COVID-19 have made complete recoveries today (19), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 05 receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Angoda, 01 patient at the Welikanda Base Hospital and 04 others from the Iranawila Hospital have been discharged in this manner.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 3,070.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 3,281.

The Epidemiology Unit says 198 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.

