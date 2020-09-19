Met. Dept. warns of rough sea areas around the island

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for rough sea areas and gusty winds around the island.

Accordingly, the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Batticaloa to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankesanturai and Puttalam and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

These sea areas can be rough or very rough at times.

The Meteorology Department further stated that the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Colombo to Galle. These sea areas can be fairly rough or rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Kalpitiya to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5 – 3.0 m height.

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.