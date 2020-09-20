Two COVID-19 cases found, total moves to 3,283

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country reached 3,283 as two more arrivals from foreign countries tested positive for the virus today (19).

The new cases include 01 recent returnee from the United States and 01 sea marshal who arrived in the country from Red Sea area, the Department of Government Information said.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,070 as 10 persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals upon recovery earlier today.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 200 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 13 deaths due to the virus outbreak.