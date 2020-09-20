Heavy rainfall and strong winds expected

-

The prevailing showery and windy conditions are expected to continue further today (20), due to active South-west monsoon conditions across the island, states the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, and North-western provinces and in Galle, and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm is likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50mm are likely at some places in Western province and in Galle, and Matara districts.

Strong gusty winds about (50-60) kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces, Trincomalee, and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.

SEA AREAS

There is a possibility of formation of low pressure area over Northeast Bay of Bengal today (September 20).

Strong or very strong gusty winds heavy rainfall and rough or very rough seas can be expected over Central, Northeast and Eastern Bay of Bengal Sea areas (06N-16N, 83E-96E) during next few days.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into aforementioned deep sea of Bay of Bengal from 19th September until 22nd of September. Those who are in deep sea are advised to reach safer area.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers may occur in the Eastern and North-eastern deep sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Batticaloa to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Puttalam and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Colombo and Galle

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Kalpitiya to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.0 m height.

The sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankesanthurai, and Puttalam and in the sea area extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota can be rough or very rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough or rough at times.