Falan Andrea becomes new Derana Dream Star

Falan Andrea was crowned winner at the grand finale of Derana Dream Star Season 09 held yesterday (September 19).

The ninth season of Derana Dream Star came to a conclusion at the National Youth Services Council in Maharagama, amidst grandiose festivities last night.

Three contestants, Gihan Bandara, Nuwandhika Senaratne, and Falan Andrea, contested for the grand prize of the competition at the finals.

After a hotly contested event Falan triumphed over Nuwandhika Senaratne who was adjudged as the runner-up and Gihan Bandara who was the second runner-up.