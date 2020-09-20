WHO calls for consistent health funding for better preparation in future outbreaks

-

The world Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom urged countries to ensure consistent funding for the health sector in order to enable the world to be better prepared for health crises.

Tedros made the call at a media briefing on the COVID-19 situation and progress of response.

“There has been a recurring pattern of money being thrown at outbreaks when they’re already in full flow but then funds no longer being available to prevent the next outbreak,” he said.

“With humility and togetherness we can plan for the long-term, and invest in health and preparedness. This isn’t charity, it’s an investment in our collective future,” he added.

The WHO chief also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had proven that the world was woefully under prepared.

He called for improved health surveillance to help the world tackle future crises faster.

“Let’s ensure the recommendations are taken seriously and together our early warning and surveillance systems are improved so that we quickly and effectively curb outbreaks.”

He reiterated calls for unity in the fight against the virus, as the number of infections globally surpassed the 30.24 million mark with a death toll exceeding 947,000, according to figures from the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.